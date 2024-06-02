The Borno State Government says it is targeting about 447,126 girls for vaccination against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

State Commissioner for Health and Human Services Baba Malam-Gana, disclosed this at the launching of the vaccination exercise in Maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

Human papillomavirus is one of the most common Sexually Transmitted Infections.

it causes a contagion, typically through sexual contact with warts a common symptom.

This can also increase the risk of some types of cancer, but Vaccines are ways to help prevent HPV infections.

It is why the state government and the World Health Organization are targeting young girls between the age of nine and 14 to protect them against contracting the virus.

The flag off exercise is here at the Shehu Garbai schools.

This collaboration between the state government and WHO is expected to enhance the fight against such infectious diseases.

Stakeholders from the health sector believe that adequate sensitization on dangers of such virus would go a long way in availing more children to get vaccinated.

Residents of the state are optimistic that this move would ensure a healthy future for girls in the state.