An aircraft belonging to XeJet Airline skidded off the runway at the domestic wing of Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos State on Saturday morning.

This is coming barely two weeks after an Aircraft belonging to Dana Airline had similar experience at the same runway after a heavy downpour.

But there were no casualties, according to a terse statement by the airline.

According to reports by the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau, Rescue Team were promptly alerted to evacuate the 52 passengers, and 3 children on board and consequently the runway has been closed to traffic

The airline in a statement made on its X handle (formerly twitter) said “XE Jet Limited has confirmed that one of their aircraft, an Embraer 145 with registration 5N-BZZ operating on behalf of NG Eagle Airlines suffered a runway excursion whilst landing at Murtala Muhammed Airport’s 18L runway this afternoon at approximately 12.29hrs.

“No casualties were reported. We are currently liaising with NCAA, AIB and NISB, and associated agencies and will issue a formal update in due course.”