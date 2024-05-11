An Aircraft belonging to Xejet Airline has skidded off the runway at the domestic wing of the Murtala Mohammed Airport this morning.Barely two weeks after an Aircraft belonging to Dana Airline had similar experience at the same runway after a heavy downpour, Xejet skids off the runway into the grass.

According to reports by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, rescue team were promptly alerted to evacuate the 52 passengers, and 3 children on board and consequently the runway has been closed to traffic.