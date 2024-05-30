The United States has opposed a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and an end to Israel’s military actions in Rafah, saying it “is not going to be helpful.”

Algeria, representing Arab countries on the council, shared the draft resolution with the 15 council members after emergency talks about the intensifying Israeli operation in Rafah.

Algeria’s U.N. Ambassador Amar Bendjama circulated the resolution as Israel pushed ahead with its military operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from Israel’s Gaza offensive.

Most people have evacuated, but the United Nations says no area in Gaza is safe, and humanitarian conditions are severe.

The draft resolution calls for compliance with previous council resolutions requiring the opening of all border crossings and humanitarian access to Gaza’s 2.3 million residents in need of food and other assistance.

The draft resolution obtained further requests that all sides honor the cease-fire and free all captives.

The United States has vetoed multiple resolutions demanding a cease-fire in Gaza, although it abstained on a call for a temporary cessation during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The draft resolution states that “the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip constitutes a threat to regional and international peace and security.” It expresses deep worry about “famine spreading throughout the Gaza Strip” and the plight of Palestinians seeking sanctuary in Rafah.

The resolution would require Israel to “immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in Rafah.”

The draft condemns “the indiscriminate targeting of civilians, including women and children, and civilian infrastructure” and reiterates the council’s request for all parties to follow international law demanding civilian protection.

