U.S Rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently defending himself against a new lawsuit filed by former model Crystal McKinney, who claims she was coerced into having sex with him in 2003 in his New York City recording studio.

This occurs only a few days after Combs claimed he accepted “full responsibility” for his beating of his ex-girlfriend Cassie following the discovery of a video of the altercation.

The new lawsuit claims that McKinney, then 22 years old, met Combs at a Men’s Fashion Week event in a Manhattan restaurant. This is the sixth sexual assault complaint filed against Combs in six months.

According to the complaint, “Once seated, Combs made a very public display of coming on to plaintiff in a sexually suggestive manner which continued throughout the dinner.” “Combs was flirty and almost leering during their conversations,

Later that evening, Combs invited McKinney to his recording studio, where McKinney says she was given alcohol and marijuana that she now thinks was laced with a narcotic, according to the lawsuit.

McKinney says she passed out soon after and woke up in a cab and realized that she had been sexually assaulted.

Combs, 54, has faced increasing legal troubles since ex-girlfriend Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him in November, alleging that Combs subjected her to years of abuse including beatings and rape.

The lawsuit was swiftly settled – the next day – after Combs, through his attorney, said he “vehemently denies” the accusations.

Then, in December, another woman alleged in a new lawsuit that in 2003 when she was 17, Combs and two other men raped her.

And in February, a music producer sued Combs, alleging Combs had sexually assaulted him and forced him to have sex with prostitutes. Combs has denied all the claims against him.

In March, two of Combs’ homes were raided in what officials have said is a sex-trafficking investigation.

Then, Combs was mentioned in a lawsuit alleging that his son Christian “King” Combs had molested a lady who worked on a boat that his father had chartered.

After a video of Combs assaulting Ventura in a hotel corridor in 2016 appeared on CNN, Combs has been the subject of intense investigation. The assault and the one Ventura recounted in her claim are very similar. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” Combs wrote in a video that he uploaded to Instagram on Sunday. He doesn’t specifically address Ventura.

According to McKinney’s complaint, she was inspired to come forward after seeing news reports about Ventura and the other lawsuits. According to her filing, “she knew she had a moral obligation to speak up.” “The plaintiff looks for herself and for any of the other Combs victims.”