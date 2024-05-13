Troops of the Nigerian army have reportedly killed notorious bandit leader, Dogo Bangaje, along with three others during fighting patrols in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.Additionally, an alleged treatment camp for insurgents was dislodged, and significant recoveries were made, including weapons and supplies

The feat by troops of operation whirl Puch was revealed in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, the overseeing commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State.

The troops also carried out operations at Basurfe village, Southwest of Kindandan where they recovered arms as well as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED),