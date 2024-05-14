The scheduled arraignment of Former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika and his brother, Ahmad Sirika, for a fresh charge of contract fraud for 19.4 billion Naira has been stalled due to their absence from the Court.

Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, informed the presiding judge, Suleiman Belgore, that the defendants had not been served with the charge in the case.

The prosecution says both Mr Hadi and Ahmad Sirika are out of Abuja.

He therefore prayed for an adjournment. The application was granted by the presiding judge, with Thursday, May 23rd fixed for arraignment.