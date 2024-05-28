Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, will, on May 29, address a joint session of the National Assembly.

The joint session will be held in the Green Chamber, House of Representatives’ Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The Presidential address is part of the events to commemorate 25 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria.

Same day, President Bola Tinubu marks one year in office, and he is expected to unveil his scorecard in a state of the nation address to the parliament.

Mr. President is also expected to commission a new National Assembly Library, named after him.