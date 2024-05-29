President Bola Tinubu has arrived the National Assembly in Abuja to address a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives in commemoration of his first year in office as the President and Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President is also scheduled to commission a Library at the National Assembly as part of his visit.

The President earlier in the day received the leadership of the National Assembly led by Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abass Tajudeen.

The sitting is currently ongoing with the President speaking on the Challenges, Successes and Prospects for Nigerians after his first year in office.