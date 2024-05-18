Seven people have been rescued from a building that collapsed in Minna, the capital of Niger State.

Local authorities say the building was a residential apartment illegally converted into a warehouse.

They added that the building gave way under the weight of the soft drinks stored there.

Seven people were rescued by eyewitnesses before the arrival of emergency services two hours later. However, they said some people might still be trapped inside.

The building was originally a residential building converted into a warehouse, with an extra story added.

Officials from the Niger State Urban Development Board, the organisation responsible for regulating building structures in the state, said the construction was done illegally and the extra story was built without their notice.

About four hours after the collapse, a bulldozer was brought in to pull down the building in search of missing persons.