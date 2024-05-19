A major search operation is taking place in the mountains of north-west Iran, where a helicopter reportedly carrying President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has gone missing.

The Country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khameini, has in his reaction to the crash and the ongoing search and rescue efforts urged Iranians not to worry adding that the Country will not suffer any disruption.

The European Union for its part says it has activated its rapid response mapping service, known as Copernicus, to help with the search for the crashed helicopter.

The Copernicus system provides mapping products based on satellite imagery.

In a post on X, Janez Lenarcic, European commissioner for crisis management, says the EU is responding to a request for assistance from Iran.