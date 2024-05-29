The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu, has approved the appointment of a former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Sam Egube, as his deputy Chief of Staff.

Mr Egube replaces the former deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Gboyega Soyannwo, who died during a brief illness a few days back.

Mr Egube was one of the commissioner nominees of the governor who was refused clearance by the State House of Assembly following disagreements with the governor on the issue of representation in the State cabinet for some Local Government areas.

The New Deputy Chief of Staff will be sworn in on Thursday, 30th of May at Lagos House, Alausa in Ikeja.