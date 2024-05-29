Police and other security agencies in Imo State are strategically deploying its operatives ahead of Thursday’s sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra to mark Biafra day.

The Commissioner of police in Imo State Aboki Danjuma while leading other security agencies in the State on a show of force urged the public to disregard the order and go about their lawful businesses without any form of fear or intimidation.

In a statement by the command’s public relations officer Henry Okoye, security agencies have emplaced adequate security measures to evade any threat of attack by any insurgent group.

The police used the medium to warn anybody intending to destabilize the peace and security already being enjoyed in the State to have a rethink or face full wrath of the law.