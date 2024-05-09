The Rivers State House of Assembly has consolidated the Local Government Law of 2018 and the Amendment Law of 2024 to form a new legislation for the 3rd tier of Government.

The House during its sitting in Port Harcourt said the intention of having one unified law is for easier reference as it relates to the establishment, structure, composition, finance and functions of the Local Government Councils.

It also makes provision for the creation of the Local Government Service Committee.

The lawmakers also condemned a statement credited to Governor Siminalayi Fubara where he is said to have described the House of Assembly as non-existent due to their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to

the All Progressives Congress.