Residents of Mende Villa Estate in Lagos are expressing frustration, stating they received no prior notices before their homes were demolished, contrary to what the Lagos state government claims.

They argue that they possessed all the necessary documents implying compliance with drainage regulations.

Last week, the Lagos Ministry of Environment demolished sections of Arowojobe and Mende Villa, citing concerns about properties encroaching on the System One water channel’s right of way, leading to water flow obstructions.

Government officials claim that residents were notified as far back as 2021 and have violated regulations by encroaching on drainage setbacks.

The System One water channel, crucial for many communities in Ikeja and Kosofe local government areas, is at risk of causing severe flooding in Lagos. To mitigate potential risks, the Lagos Ministry of Environment took decisive action to prevent loss of life and property during intense rainfall, especially in vulnerable areas.

Here at the Mende Villa Estate, structures along the contested setbacks now lie in ruins.

While some buildings were spared, concerns linger about their safety after the demolition that took place within the premises.

According to the Association, the documentation obtained from the Lagos Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, verifies compliance stating that the property/ site is cleared from the right of way of Odo Iya Alaro Channelisation scheme and are at the required distance of 15-meter to the channel bank.

The approval dates back to June 8th, 2008.

Our camera shows the estate rests on solid concrete above the waterline, while the System One channel appears to be obstructed by debris and waste, disrupting the normal flow of water and causing it to find alternative routes.

While the government offers compensation options for affected residents, they insist, justice must be served.

The events surrounding the demolitions highlight the importance of clear communication, adherence to regulations, and transparent decision-making processes.

As discussions continue between residents and the government, it is crucial to find a balanced solution that ensures both the safety of communities and the protection of property rights.