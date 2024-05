The Police in Kano state have uncovered plan by some thugs to unleash mayhem in the state.

The state commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, while briefing journalists disclosed that some clusters of youth are planning to set fire on the House of Assembly, and houses of some eminent personalities.

The Police warn miscreants to desist from engaging in any act that could lead to unrest in the state.

The Commissioner of Police urged residents to remain peaceful carrying out their lawful businesses.