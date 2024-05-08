The Commissioner of Police, Taraba state command, David Iloyanomon, says the command is on the trail of the dreaded members of a vigilante group who gruesomely murdered Asp Tapu Godfrey, a member of Government House Special Strike Force.Addressing a press conference in Jalingo the Commissioner said that the officer was killed in an ambush during an official assignment by a group of suspected vigilantes, in Sengirde, Gassol LGA.

The special taskforce team has contributed positively to the fight against all forms of criminalities in the state by taking the war against banditry to most of the criminal enclaves across the 16 local government areas of the state.

But it appears that the recent ambush on the team by a group of vigilantes in Sandirde village of Gassol Local government that led to the death of one of its officer may slightly affect their moral

He explained that the team of special strike force operatives attached to Government house Taraba state were ambushed by the local vigilante.

He added that A team of detectives from Gassol Division led by the DCO rushed to the scene and took the victim to the General hospital Sandirde for treatment where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.

The Commissioner of Police confirmed that the command had a successful meeting with the community leaders in Gassol and efforts are on to ensure that those involved in the killings are arrested.

The residents are hopeful that the police and other security agents will be able to bring to book those behind the gruesome killing to serve as a deterrent to others.