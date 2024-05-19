After months of complaints on the stringent requirements to obtain certificate verification due to the revised guidelines by the Nursing and Midwifery council of Nigeria, the Nursing Group administrators is re-emphasizing the need to dialogue with key players for a more equitable and inclusive process.

They say it is also important for the council to channel their energy to addressing the various challenges that affect the Welfare of Nurses in the country.

The issue surrounding the verification guideline came to light in February 2024 when Nurses under the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives embarked on a protest and threatened to shut down the health sector.

Three months after the protest, the story remains the same.

Disturbed by this, The Nursing Group administrators in Lagos state is calling for the reversal of the verification guidelines.

For Nurses who are interested in pursuing international certifications, they believe the implementation of the policy is an infringement on their rights and career aspirations.

The nurses also want the council to address the welfare of nurses in the country, this they say will improve healthcare delivery and address the brain drain in the sector.

As the Nursing Group administrators look forward to a more effective certificate verification process, they also hope for a future where Nurses welfare will be prioritised.