Nigeria’s crude oil production quota experienced a change of seven point five percent increase from last month and is said to be as a result of the improved synergy with sister security agencies especially in the Niger Delta.

The NSCDC commandant in Bayelsa, Eweka Douglas made this known while parading five suspects arrested in Southern Ijaw.

With hundreds of illegal bunkering camps destroyed and scores of suspected criminals undergoing prosecution in recent times, the contribution of The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps ranks high in the fight against oil theft as its partnership with surveillance security outfits continues to yield results.

Nigeria Crude Oil Production is at a current level of 1.573M, up from 1.463M last month and up from 1.270M one year ago.

At the premises of the Bayelsa State Command, five suspects are paraded for alleged involvement in oil bunkering as the Corps recovers four generators, three 25horse power engines, and pumping machines among other equipment meant for pipeline vandalism near the Tebidapa flow station in Southern Ijaw.

Based on the current improvements in Nigeria’s Oil production quota, The State commandant, Eweka Douglas attributes the result to improved synergy with other security agencies.

With the preventive raids of suspected criminal hideouts, the NSCDC hopes to break the supply chain of illegally sourced crude oil products in the state.