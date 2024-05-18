The Niger state emergency management agency has confirmed that no life was lost although seven people have been rescued.The incident has raised serious concerns about building regulations and safety standards in the area.

The Niger State Urban Development Board has revealed that the building’s conversion from a residential property to a warehouse was carried out illegally and without the necessary permissions. This unauthorized modification is believed to have compromised the structure’s integrity, leading to its collapse.

The board announced plans to demolish the remains of the building today. However, the demolition has been postponed to allow for the evacuation of items from the site.

Authorities emphasize the importance of ensuring safety and preventing further incidents.

Correspondent Chenemi Bamaiyi is standing by for more details.