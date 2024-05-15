Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has stated that there is “not a single shred of evidence” of ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned Iranian oil off Malaysia, despite US concerns that Iran was utilizing Malaysian service providers to transport its oil.

According to reports, a senior US Treasury official stated last week that the US considered Iran’s ability to move its oil to be contingent on Malaysian sources.

That insider also stated that the US was attempting to prevent Malaysia from becoming a jurisdiction where the Palestinian militant group Hamas could raise and then transfer funds.

Speaking at an economic forum in Qatar, Anwar said Malaysia does not have the capacity to monitor ship-to-ship transfers in international waters.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause and has advocated for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Report says Anwar during his trip met Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar.

Anwar said that while he maintains good relations with the political wing of Hamas, he had no involvement with its military operations.