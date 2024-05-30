Natives of Toru-Orua in Sagbama Local Government Area have expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Navy as they become the latest beneficiaries of the free medical outreach by the Nigerian Navy Ship Soroh in celebration of the 68th anniversary of the Navy since its establishment in 1958.

In celebration of the 68th Anniversary of the Nigerian Navy, officers and men of the Nigerian Navy Ship Soroh are in the Toru-Orua community of Sagbama Local Government Area for a medical rhapsody geared towards sustaining the good civil/military relationship with the community.

Medical diagnostics, testing, and treatment through the provision of drugs as well as the distribution of free medical glasses are some of the services provided by the medical experts on the ground.

The Commander, NNS Soroh, Commodore Nanmar Lakan, also distributes mosquito nets to the natives to checkmate the spread of malaria in the community.

The commander also pays a courtesy visit to the country home of the Former Bayelsa State Governor and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Sen. Seriake Dickson, who shows appreciation for the gesture by the Nigerian Navy.

With this gesture, the Navy also shows its commitment to better Civil/Military partnerships in the security of the state.