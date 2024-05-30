Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamama on his Urban development policy.

Speaking at the official commissioning of Jimeta Grace Interchange the former president insisted that the Government need to restore security to the rural Community ravaged by insecurity.

Adamawa state is now looking different from what it used to be, courtesy of the transformation of governor Fintiri led administration.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo is in Yola to be part of the historic Commissioning of this multi-billion naira grade interchange.

Mr Obasanjo described the day as significant and memorable to him thanking governor Fintiri for choosing him to commission the project.

The former president also thanked governor Fintiri for instituting the first grade interchange in northeastern part of Nigeria.

Obasanjo use the forum to call for a renewed security architecture in rural communities ravaged by security challenges.

On his part Governor Fintiri explained that the landmark project was a product of hard work, commitment and dedication.

speakers at the event took turns to commend governor Fintiri’s giant stride in Infrastructure,education, health, Agriculture and others.

Governor Fintiri has written his name with gold with all transportation he made within five years in office.

With all that governor Fintiri has achieved in Adamawa state, Political pundits believe that it will be a big task for his successor to beat his records.