President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising national security and the welfare of the armed forces.

At a the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Nigerian Airforce in Kaduna the president pledged to invest substantially in the Nigerian Air Force’s equipment to boost its air capabilities and defend the nation’s territorial integrity.

Jets roared through the skies, performing precise maneuvers to showcase the Air Force’s skill and celebrate 60 years of service to the nation.

In attendance, high-profile dignitaries, including the chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Defence Ministers, and senior Serving and retired military officers.

President Bola Tinubu was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima. He praised the Air Force’s transformation and its critical role in maintaining regional peace and security.

He announced substantial investments in advanced aircraft and equipment to combat insecurity, including Beechcraft King Air 360 and T-129 ATAK helicopters.

The President emphasised that national development hinges on security and called for a collaborative approach to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges.

President Tinubu also paid tribute to veterans and fallen heroes, and shared hopes of Nigeria’s economic rebound.

Vice President Shettima also visited Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani to offer condolences on the recent death of his brother.