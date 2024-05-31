The Nigerian Medical Association says the sordid state of the nation’s health institutions and poor remuneration have contributed to the migration of many competent and qualified practitioners.

At a public hearing on some health related bills, the parliament says it will continue to support the government in its quest to reposition the sector and end brain drain.

The Committee on Health Institutions holds this interactive session to address some burning issues affecting the sector.

They include proposed establishment of some health institutions, unethical conduct and abuse associated with surrogacy and child adoption.

The Committee says the nation must reverse the japa syndrome and make Nigeria a hub for Africa’s health solution

The dialogue session affords leading players in the sector to bare their minds on the state of the sector and suggestions for the way forward.

Lawmakers offered words of encouragement and support saying with the needed commitment, patriotism and dedication, the sector will become enviable across the continent in no distant time.