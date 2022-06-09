Osun pensioners seek improved welfare for members

Some contributory pensioners have appealed to the Osun State Government to do more to alleviate the plight of retired civil servants.

Gbenga Oyadare, State Chairman of the Association, was speaking to journalists in Osogbo shortly after their monthly meeting.

The State Government, led by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, has paid out over forty-three billion naira in pensions between 2018 and 2022.

Last Monday, the pensioners were paid another 1.1 billion naira for the month of May.

However, at their monthly meeting in Osogbo, the pensioners emphasised the need for the government to do more to improve the welfare of senior citizens.

According to them, the retirees had suffered enough for the state and should not be made to suffer again after leaving service.

The Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Lasun Yusuf, who was also present at the gathering, stated that if given the opportunity to govern the country, the welfare of retirees will be a top priority.

Meanwhile, the state government has pleaded with retirees to be patient, promising to continue paying their benefits on time.