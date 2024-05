A resident of Kano, Shafiu Aminu, has set a mosque on fire at Laraba Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday leaving many worshippers injured.

Members of the community were observing the early morning ‘Subh’ prayer when the man attacks the mosque using petrol.

At least 28 worshippers sustained serious injuries, have been rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano.