European Union (EU) officials are preparing to retaliate with fresh and major penalties on Iran, following claims that Tehran may send hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine, strengthening military cooperation between the two countries, both of which are subject to US sanctions.

Speaking before the European Parliament Plenary on the preparations for the European Council, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated, “We are prepared to respond with additional sanctions if Iran provides ballistic missiles to Russia.”

In a draft conclusion for their upcoming summit in Brussels on March 21-22, EU leaders expressed alarm about Iran’s missile transfer to Russia.

At the Brussels summit, Union leaders will address how to defend Ukraine in the face of Russia’s military aggression, as well as the current developments in the Middle East.

“Reports that Iran may transfer ballistic missiles and related technology to Russia for use against Ukraine are very concerning,” the draft conclusions of the summit said.

“The European Union is prepared to respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners, including with new and significant measures against Iran,” it added.

The conclusions also said the leaders would call on High Representative Josep Borrell and the Commission to prepare further sanctions against Belarus, North Korea and Iran.

Iran has provided around 400 missiles including many from the Fateh-110 family of short-range ballistic weapons, such as the Zolfaghar, three Iranian sources said. This road-mobile missile is capable of striking targets at a distance of between 300 and 700 km, experts said.

A source confirmed that Russia had received a large number of missiles from Iran recently, without providing further details, while a US official told Reuters that Washington had seen evidence of talks actively advancing but no indication yet of deliveries having taken place.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force told national television that it had no official information on Russia obtaining such missiles. He said that ballistic missiles would pose a serious threat to Ukraine.

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani denied that his country has supplied drones to Russia for use against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby threatened to impose additional sanctions on Iran.

The United States, Britain, France, and Germany have announced that they will maintain sanctions against Iran over the country’s nuclear program and ballistic missile development.

The sanctions were set to expire in October, according to a timetable outlined in the now-defunct 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and global powers.

Iran has violated sanctions by building and testing ballistic missiles, as well as supplying drones to Russia in support of its conflict against Ukraine.