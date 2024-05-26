President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Germany on Sunday for the first state visit by a French president in 24 years.

Macron visits Germany frequently as Paris and Berlin attempt to synchronize their stances on the EU and foreign policy, but this is the first state visit.

Germany is also commemorating the 75th anniversary of its post-World War II constitution during the visit.

Top on the agenda of the French President will include calming recent tensions with Germany and warning about the risks of the far right ahead of the EU elections.

Mr Macron will spend three days in the country, making four stops during the visit.

The two presidents will travel on Monday to the eastern city of Dresden, where Macron will make a speech, and on Tuesday to Muenster in western Germany.

The state visit will be followed later Tuesday by a meeting between Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and ministers from both countries at a government guest house outside Berlin.

Germany and France, which have the EU’s biggest economies, have long been viewed as the motor of European integration though there have often been differences in policy and emphasis between the two neighbors on a range of matters.