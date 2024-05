Residents of Kano and supporters of the 15th Emir, Aminu Bayero staged protest against the dissolution of five emirates

The protest erupted after the supporters performed special prayers in favour of Emir Aminu Bayero.

Tyres were burnt on the streets while the protesting youths convened on the state roads chanting solidarity songs.

Emir Aminu Bayero has more than 24 hours remaining at the Nasarawa GRA palace amid tight security.