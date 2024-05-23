The Kano State House of Assembly has repealed the Kano Emirates Council Law 2019, thereby dissolving the Emirates of Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano.

The bill which is now cited as Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 which passed third reading during plenary is expected to be submitted to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for assent.

All offices created under the repealed law have now been dissolved, and district heads appointed or elevated under the previous legislation are to revert to their former positions.

Already, Emir Aminu Bayero and his Bichi counterpart, Nasiru Bayero had travelled out of the state.

There are speculations that the dissolution of the four Emirates was done to pave way for the return of deposed 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.