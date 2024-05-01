A Senior secondary school student of the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Imeri in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state, Jethro Onose who was kidnapped alongside his father, Maliki, has been released.

The duo were kidnapped after being waylaid by suspected kidnappers along the notorious routes of the Edo and Ondo expressway on Monday, while returning to School after the three weeks holiday.

Ondo State Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye confirmed their release of the victims to TVC news.

He said the father and his son are safe and have reunited with their family.

He added that release of the victims was made possible through the collaboration of the Navy and Amotekun operatives.