The Federal Government has paid compensation of N2.75 billion to affected property owners on the corridors of the Lagos Calabar coastal highway.



The minister of works David Umahi flagged off the compensation payout for the structures along 3kilometers of the project in Lagos.

The minister of works also took to a jibe at the Presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, asking him to publicly apologise for comments made about the Lagos-calabar coastal highway.