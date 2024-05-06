Two persons have died in Isua Akoko in Akoko SouthEast local government area of ondo state during an age group festival in the town.

The two persons died as a result of the concoction they drank during the festival

The maker of that concoction and a middle aged man who came for the festival from Abuja died instantly.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya confirmed the incident.

She said the victims died on their way to the hospital after vomiting.

She added that the other person who drank the herbal concoction with the duo is receiving treatment in the hospital.