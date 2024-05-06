Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri has ordered for the closure of public and private schools across the 21 local governments of the state following the outbreak of measles in the state.

The public and private school had earlier resumed today, 6th May and were directed by the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Aisha Umar, to close down immediately.

The permanent secretary in a statement said the closure was to mitigate the spread of the disease and to enable the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) to vaccinate the vulnerable age group.

The ministry, therefore, announced Monday, May 13, 2024, as a new resumption date for the school.

The statement said in view of the above, all public and private schools are hereby directed to close down schools accordingly.

No fewer than 42 children have been confirmed dead following the outbreak of the disease in the state