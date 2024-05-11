Israel ordered further evacuations in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah on Saturday, displacing tens of thousands more residents as it prepares to escalate its operation.

Israel has already evacuated the eastern third of Rafah, limiting the operation to the outskirts of the densely populated center region.

The directive has sparked strong worldwide resistance and criticism.

US President Joe Biden has already stated that he will not provide Israel with offensive weapons for Rafah, and the US announced on Friday that there was “reasonable” evidence that Israel violated international law safeguarding civilians in its assault against Hamas.

For weeks, the United Nations and other agencies have warned that an Israeli assault on Rafah, Egypt’s border town near the main aid entry routes, would cripple humanitarian operations and result in a terrible increase in civilian casualties.

Over 1.4 million Palestinians—half of Gaza’s population—have sought refuge in Rafah, the majority fleeing Israel’s offensives elsewhere.

People have been uprooted several times, and there are limited locations to relocate in the conflict zone.

Those escaping combat earlier this week set up new tent camps near Khan Younis, which had been partially devastated by an earlier Israeli attack, and Deir al-Balah, putting a pressure on infrastructure.