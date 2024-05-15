The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has challenged the National Productivity Centre to amplify efficiency across government agencies for the much needed productivity in the country.

But the Centre says it is developing a novel link-wage system to address perennial industrial actions over wages and salaries as it revolutionises wage structures and incentives performance.

It’s the fifth in the series of the National Productivity Summit in Nigeria.

This year, focus is on achieving higher productivity and national development by leveraging science, technology and innovation.

Studies by the National Productivity Centre show that Nigeria’s commitment to productivity improvement over the years has been consistently low and as such, developmental goals hardly achieved.

Successive governments in the country have developed economic plans with the overall goal of positioning the nation’s economy among the 10 competitive economies.

Minister of state for Labour and Employment, Nkeruika Onyejiocha, attests much to this.

She notes that despite various economic plans, economic growth and development appear to be moving at snail speed

But she reiterates the unwavering commitment of the current administration to turn the tide

For the Minister of Interior, productivity is not achievable without efficiency.

He describes the National Productivity Centre as a sleeping giant and challenges it to live up to its billing.

Mr. Tunji-Ojo charges the Centre to leverage on the use of technology to re-write Nigeria’s chase for productivity.