The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission has reassured the forum of the state independent electoral Commission that INEC will continue to work to push the boundaries of electoral reform and also explore all avenues under the law to improve the conduct of Local Government Elections in Nigeria.

State independent electoral commissions met with the chairman of INEC to discuss how to better strengthen electoral reforms in the country.

The commission chairman says it is a shared responsibility to ensure the conduct of credible and democratic elections in Nigeria.

They discussed the challenges faced by state electoral commissions in carrying out their mandates, and that INEC will encourage the forum in a genuine effort to foster partnership for credible elections in Nigeria.

Mr Yakubu says unfortunately, the conduct of Local Government elections in virtually all the States of the Federation has become mere coronation of candidates of the ruling parties.

The forum in its submission acknowledges the impact of INEC but wants more partnership from the national electoral body .