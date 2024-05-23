The Nigerian Senate has urged the Federal Government to urgently address the issue of vandalisation of critical electricity transmission infrastructure especially in the North Eastern region of Nigeria .

The motion moved by Taraba Central Lawmaker, Senator Manu Haruna seeks to draw attention to the vandalisation issues as well as facilitate the release of funds to repair damaged TCN transmission Lines, and restore power supply to the affected areas.

Concerned with the consistent power outage across the country associated with the destruction of electricity transmission lines and towers , Senator Manu, through a motion presented at Plenary, calls for urgent government attention.

The lawmaker revealed that this activities carried out by vandals not only disrupts power supply but also poses a significant threat to various sectors of the economy and has also heightened security concerns especially in the North east

Other lawmakers in their contribution to the motion advised the federal government to adopt a rapid response to the emergency situation and invest in alternative transmission line route and enhance security measures to promote economic stability

The upper legislative chamber also urged the Federal government to implement recommendations outlined in the Electricity Act 2023 to enhance security of transmission infrastructure and also collaborate with security agencies and local vigilantes to prevent acts of vandalism in host communities of TCN transmission lines .