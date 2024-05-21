Wife of the Inspector General of Police, Elizabeth Egbetokun, has advised women to be supportive spouses by providing necessary assistance to their husbands to navigate the current economic situation in the country.

Mrs. Egbetokun gave this advice during her visit to the Police Headquarters in Ibadan, where she met with members of the Police Wives Association.

The Chairperson of the Police Wives Association emphasized the importance of women engaging in small-scale businesses to generate income and contribute financially to their families.

Mrs. Egbetokun revealed that part of her visit to Oyo State was to empower women with tools to help them support their families financially.

She was warmly received by the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Adebola Hamzat, and members of the Police Wives Association.

Mrs. Egbetokun is also expected to pay a courtesy visit to the office of the Governor of Oyo State and the residence of the Olubadan designate.