Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have abducted two female students of Collage of Health Sciences and Technology Tsafe in Zamfara State.

The students were abducted Thursday night at their residence, a rented apartment in Matuna community, outskirt of the town.

Sources say the bandits attacked the area with the intent to abduct residents but ended up kidnapping the students.

Provost of the college Hamisu Yelwa, confirmed the incident to TVC News in a telephone interview.

He said the school authorities in collaboration with security agencies are putting heads together to come out with full details of what transpired.

Security around the area according to the provost has been beefed up and people are going about their normal activities.

Tsafe town has come under bandits attack lately which led to the abduction of many residents while others relocated to other areas considered to be safe.

Efforts to speak with police authorities proved abortive as the spokesperson ASP Yazid Abubakar is not responding to phone calls put across to him.