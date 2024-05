Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has dedicated his victory at the Imo State Governorship election petitions tribunal sitting in Abuja to God.

Reacting after the tribunal judgment, Governor Uzodinma said the victory is an affirmation of the mandate Imo people freely gave him on the 11th November governorship election.

He noted that the God how saw him through the tribunal will also see him through other stages if his opponents decide to appeal the case.