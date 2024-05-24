Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has dissolved the Transition Implementation Committees across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The Transition Implementation Committee members were appointed by the governor during his first term to manage the councils pending new local government election.

According to a statement by the permanent secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development Mrs Modupe Adekeye, Directors of Personnel Management (DPM) are to take charge of the administration of the 16 local government areas of Kwara State until a new election is held in September.

This development comes a few days after the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) slated the next local council election for September 21, 2024.