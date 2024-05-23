A Grand Reception has been held in Honour of the newly appointed Chief of Takum Sopiya Gboshi by Governor Agbu Kefas.

Speaking at the event, the Governor said it is incumbent on him to provide a conducive environment for all citizens to go about their activities.

Dignitaries present at the occassion included Governors of Edo, plateau, and Adamawa states.

Also in attendance were General TY Danjuma, Former Plateau state Governor, Jonah Jang, Former Taraba state Governor, Rev Jolly Nyame and several others.

Displaying cultural heritage by various ethnic groups added more colour to the event.

The Chairman of the occasion, retired Gen Theoplus Danjuma appreciated Governor Agbu Kefas for breaking the longtime jinx of appointing a chief in Takum.

He told the governor to stand firm by his decision knowing that the aggrieved party will not relent in their effort to seek redress from the court.

Mr. Danjuma promises to establish a vocational school in the state with the assistance of Germans to meet the needs of unemployment confronting the community.

Governor Agbu Kefas in his speech said the vacant throne of Takum has been a symbol of division for nearly three decades and now is the time for reconciliation, unity, and progress.

He implored all citizens to remain law abiding and continue to support his administration

The Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki who was the Special Guest of Honour at the reception, felicitated with the people of Takum over the new Chief and expressed hope that his emergence will usher in an era of peace, and prosperity in Takum and Taraba State.

In his goodwill message, on behalf of the Royal Fathers in Taraba State, the Emir of Muri His Royal Highness Abbas Njidda Tafida reiterated their commitment to the unity of the state

The new Chief of Takum, Sopiya Ahmadu Gboshi called on all to join hands with him to build Takum irrespective of tribes and differences.

It is believed that with the new king at the helm of affairs, Takum will march on the path of prosperity and peaceful coexistence.