The celebration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s one year in office continued with an Economic and Investment Summit at the Obi Wali International Conference Center.

The Government says there is need to look beyond oil resources and federal allocation before it can boast of a strong economy that benefits

the state and the people.

One of the aim of the summit was to discuss how to revive defunct industries and attract new investors.

Much was said about the economic potential of Rivers State owing to its oil and gas endowment and robut infrastucture amongst others.

But the Governor says his administration is hoping unlock the benefits that abound in Agriculture.

Some dignitaries at the event were also of the view that Rivers State is on right path to compete with the strongest economies in Africa.

To show seriousness about creating an investor-friendly environment, Governor Fubara disclosed plans to harmonize State and Local Government

taxes to eliminate double taxation and levies