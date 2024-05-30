The jury in former U.S President Donald Trump’s hush money trial resumed deliberations on Thursday after asking to rehear potentially crucial testimony about the alleged hush money scheme at the heart of the history-making case.

The deliberations entered its second day in Manhattan.

The jury requested to hear four portions of testimony on Wednesday, including three parts of publisher David Pecker’s testimony.

It also wants to hear former Trump attorney and “fixer” Micahel Cohen’s testimony about a meeting at Trump Tower related to hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Merchan began Thursday’s proceedings by reading the jury instructions. The former president is in the courtroom.

It’s unclear how long the deliberations will last but a guilty verdict would deliver a stunning legal reckoning for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee as he seeks to reclaim the White House while an acquittal would represent a major win for him and embolden him on the campaign trail

The jury must reach a unanimous decision on the charges to deliver a ruling.

The jury can find Trump guilty without unanimously agreeing on the means by which Trump committed those crimes.

Trump faces 34 charges for allegedly falsifying business documents in an attempt to cover up an affair with Daniels. Trump has denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to all charges.