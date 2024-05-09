U.S adult film actress, Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with former President Donald Trump, has testified in a high-profile New York City criminal trial in which Trump is accused of falsifying company documents.

Trump is accused of illegally concealing hush money payments to women before of the 2016 presidential election, including Daniels, who claimed to have had sexual encounters with him while he was married to his present wife, Melania.

Daniels’ testimony is crucial to the case since it directly relates to her interactions and alleged financial agreements with Trump.

According to reports, during her testimony, Daniels described her first meeting with Trump in his hotel suite, where he showed her magazine covers and discussed his personal life and business enterprises.

Throughout her testimony, Daniels engaged directly with the jurors, describing the setting and atmosphere of the encounters in a way that emphasised her narrative.

Her testimony, ahead of a morning recess, painted a comprehensive picture of her interactions with Trump and set the stage for further discussions about the alleged hush money payments.

In earlier sessions, both current and former officials from the Trump Organization provided insights into how the alleged hush money payments were handled, specifically through arrangements made by Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Throughout the cross-examination of Daniels, the defense, led by Trump attorney Susan Necheles, meticulously scrutinised Daniels’ past statements and public appearances to challenge her credibility.

The trial has been marked by several instances where the judge, Juan Merchan, has had to reprimand Trump for violating court-imposed gag orders, fining him $10,000–the maximum permitted by statute.

These violations have led to stern warnings from Merchan, who has threatened further legal repercussions, including potential jail time, should Trump continue to disregard his orders.