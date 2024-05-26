A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Lamorde is dead.

He was aged 61 years old

According to Media report, Mr Lamorde died around 3am local time on Sunday in Cairo, Egypt three days after undergoing a surgery.

Family sources said he was in Cairo on a different issue but decided to run a routine medical checkup, which ended up in a surgery.

Although the surgery was deemed successful, he reportedly developed complications and died three days later.

Mr Lamorde was the EFCC chairman between 2012 and 2015.

He was appointed in an acting capacity as chairman of the anti-graft agency on November 23, 2011 following the removal of Farida Waziri by then President Goodluck Jonathan.

Mr Lamorde was confirmed third substantive chairman of the commission by the senate on February 15, 2012.

He was born on December 20, 1962, in Mubi, Adamawa state.

Mr Lamorde was made pioneer director of operations when the EFCC was created in 2003.

He was acting chairman in January 2008, a position he held until Waziri was appointed chairperson and confirmed by the senate in June 2008.

Lamorde returned to the EFCC in 2010 as director of operations, replacing Stephen Otitoju.