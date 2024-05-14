The Federal Government is seeking collaborations with Abia State to reduce maternal and child mortality rate.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on health, Dr. Salma Ibrahim, who was in the state, says they are engaging selected states across the federation for partnership in the realisation of the health agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

In the past years, report had it that Abia State constitutes the largest burden of maternal and child mortality rate in the south east.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on health says that with the synergy, the narrative would be changed soon.

On his part, Governor Alex Otti says the state has already keyed in on the renewed hope agenda of the President.

He announced that his administration is fixing the primary health care centres and ensuring productivity is encouraged.

With the support of the federal government through capacity building, resources and advocacy, it is hoped that the rate of maternal and child mortality in Abia would drastically reduce.