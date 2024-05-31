The West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination is ongoing in Enugu, despite a sit at home order issued by proscribed IPOB in honor of those killed in the civil war.

Journalists were taken round some schools to monitor compliance of student writing their examination in Enugu state.

Members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra issued a sit at home order for May 30th, restraining people from South East to observe in remembrance of fallen heroes.

The order clashed with ongoing WAEC which the Police and Governor of Enugu state condemned.

Executive secretary Enugu State Secondary Education Board conducted newsmen round some schools.

At Ideal Comprehensive College the students were seen sitting for the examination unimpeded.

Similar incident was recorded at Trans Ekulu Girls secondary school as students were seen taking mathematics being the second paper.

In Abakpa , Enugu East council area ,at Divine Technical College Secondary school was not different.

School Principals commended the government for encouraging and providing security to continue with the examination.

Enugu state Governor, Peter Mbah in a statement instructed the resident to disregard the outlawed IPOB order in the interest of the state and students written WASSCE examinations.